Mekhi Wingo Injury: Deemed out for Week 9
Wingo (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest versus Green Bay.
Wingo popped up on the injury report Thursday due to an ankle issue and didn't practice at all Friday. He was doubtful to play entering the weekend and has now been ruled out against the Packers. With Wingo set to sit out Sunday, the Lions signed defensive lineman Chris Smith to the active roster Saturday.
