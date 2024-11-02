Fantasy Football
Mekhi Wingo Injury: Deemed out for Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Wingo (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest versus Green Bay.

Wingo popped up on the injury report Thursday due to an ankle issue and didn't practice at all Friday. He was doubtful to play entering the weekend and has now been ruled out against the Packers. With Wingo set to sit out Sunday, the Lions signed defensive lineman Chris Smith to the active roster Saturday.

Mekhi Wingo
Detroit Lions
