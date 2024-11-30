Fantasy Football
Mekhi Wingo headshot

Mekhi Wingo Injury: Done for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Wingo is slated for season-ending knee surgery, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Wingo hurt his knee on Thanksgiving Day in a victory over the Bears, and the injury will put an end to his rookie campaign. The defensive tackle will end his first NFL season with nine tackles (one solo) over 11 games. Brodric Martin may become part of the Lions' defensive rotation in Mingo's stead.

Mekhi Wingo
Detroit Lions
