Mekhi Wingo Injury: Done for season
Wingo is slated for season-ending knee surgery, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.
Wingo hurt his knee on Thanksgiving Day in a victory over the Bears, and the injury will put an end to his rookie campaign. The defensive tackle will end his first NFL season with nine tackles (one solo) over 11 games. Brodric Martin may become part of the Lions' defensive rotation in Mingo's stead.
