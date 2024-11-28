Fantasy Football
Mekhi Wingo headshot

Mekhi Wingo Injury: Picks up knee injury Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Wingo sustained a knee injury during Sunday's win against the Bears.

Before sitting out Week 9 due to an ankle injury, Wingo was a regular part of the Lions' rotation at defensive tackle, but he mostly has fallen off since returning Week 10, recording two tackles over the last three contests. He may have been pressed into action after Levi Onwuzurike was ruled out with a hamstring issue, but Wingo now is dealing with a health concern himself.

Mekhi Wingo
Detroit Lions
