Mekhi Wingo Injury: Picks up knee injury Thursday

Wingo sustained a knee injury during Sunday's win against the Bears.

Before sitting out Week 9 due to an ankle injury, Wingo was a regular part of the Lions' rotation at defensive tackle, but he mostly has fallen off since returning Week 10, recording two tackles over the last three contests. He may have been pressed into action after Levi Onwuzurike was ruled out with a hamstring issue, but Wingo now is dealing with a health concern himself.