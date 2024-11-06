Mekhi Wingo News: Past ankle issue
Wingo (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Wingo was sidelined for the Lions' Week 9 win over the Packers due to an ankle issue, but Wednesday's full practice suggests he's moved past the issue. Now that the rookie from LSU has returned to full health, he's expected to serve as one of the Lions' top rotational defensive tackles in Week 10, when the team travels to Houston.
