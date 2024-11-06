Fantasy Football
Mekhi Wingo headshot

Mekhi Wingo News: Past ankle issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Wingo (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Wingo was sidelined for the Lions' Week 9 win over the Packers due to an ankle issue, but Wednesday's full practice suggests he's moved past the issue. Now that the rookie from LSU has returned to full health, he's expected to serve as one of the Lions' top rotational defensive tackles in Week 10, when the team travels to Houston.

Mekhi Wingo
Detroit Lions
