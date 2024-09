Messiah Swinson: Returns to Green Bay

Swinson signed with the Packers' practice squad Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Swinson spent training camp with Green Bay and was on the Packers' practice squad before being signed away to the Panthers' active roster ahead of Week 1. However, the Arizona State product never suited up for Carolina and was waived by the team Tuesday. He'll now get another chance with the Packers.