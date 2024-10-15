Micah Abernathy Injury: Lands on IR with knee injury

The Falcons placed Abernathy on injured reserve Tuesday due to a knee injury, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Abernathy suffered a knee injury on punt coverage in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Panthers. He will be forced to miss at least the next four regular-season games, though head coach Raheem Morris said Monday that he expects Abernathy will miss "a significant amount of time," per Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site. Abernathy has contributed solely on special teams this year and has registered three tackles across six regular-season games.