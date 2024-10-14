Micah Abernathy Injury: Out for foreseeable future

Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters Monday that Abernathy (knee) will likely miss "a significant amount of time," Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Abernathy played just three special-teams snaps and didn't record a stat before exiting Sunday's win with a knee injury. Morris' comments Monday indicate that Abernathy's injury is significant, so don't be surprised if the Falcons' top special-teams ace is placed on injured reserve in the near future.