Micah Bernard News: Waived by Tennessee

Bernard was waived by the Titans on Monday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

The running back was let go to make room for another back, Tyrion Davis-Price, per Davenport. Bernard signed with the Titans in May after recording 1,009 rushing yards and four touchdowns in his last collegiate season at Utah in 2024. Now, though, he'll have to look elsewhere to find an NFL opportunity.