Micah Hyde News: Returns to Buffalo

Hyde signed with the Bills' practice squad Wednesday.

Hyde became a free agent in the spring and never ended up signing with another team. He was also rumored to be mulling retirement, but it appears the Iowa product has decided he wants to play. It's not clear yet how quickly Hyde may be able to work his way to the active roster, but the 33-year-old played a heavy role in the secondary last season, making 54 combined tackles and two interceptions in 14 regular-season games.