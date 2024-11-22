Micah McFadden Injury: Dealing with heel injury

McFadden (heel) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

McFadden popped up on the Giants' injury report Friday as a non-participant in practice due to a heel issue, putting his status for Week 12 in question, although the linebacker told Dan Duggan of The Athletic he expects to play. If McFadden is sidelined Sunday, Ty Summers and Darius Muasau (hamstring) are likely to see increased work with the Giants' first-team defense.