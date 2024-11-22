Fantasy Football
Micah McFadden

Micah McFadden Injury: Dealing with heel injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 12:21pm

McFadden (heel) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

McFadden popped up on the Giants' injury report Friday as a non-participant in practice due to a heel issue, putting his status for Week 12 in question, although the linebacker told Dan Duggan of The Athletic he expects to play. If McFadden is sidelined Sunday, Ty Summers and Darius Muasau (hamstring) are likely to see increased work with the Giants' first-team defense.

Micah McFadden
New York Giants
