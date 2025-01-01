Fantasy Football
Micah McFadden

Micah McFadden Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

McFadden (neck) didn't practice Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

McFadden was sidelined for the Giants' Week 17 win over the Colts due to a neck injury sustained the week prior, and Wednesday's DNP likely suggests he's in jeopardy of missing additional time. The Indiana product almost certainly needs to upgrade to at least limited practice participation Thursday or Friday to have a chance to play in the Week 18 divisional matchup against the Eagles.

Micah McFadden
New York Giants

