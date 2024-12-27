Micah McFadden Injury: Won't play Sunday

McFadden (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

McFadden missed the second half of last Sunday's loss to the Falcons with the neck injury and will now be sidelined for Week 17. Ty Summers replaced McFadden against Atlanta and would seem to be next in line for linebacker snaps. The Giants are already without fellow starting inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (back) for the remainder of the season.