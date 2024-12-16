Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Micah McFadden headshot

Micah McFadden News: Notches double-digit stops again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

McFadden totaled 11 tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 35-14 Week 15 loss to the Ravens.

McFadden finished second on New York in tackles behind Dane Belton (15). It was the second straight game in which McFadden tallied exactly 11 tackles, and he's now logged that specific total in four of his past six games. That makes him a viable fantasy asset for managers in IDP leagues.

Micah McFadden
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now