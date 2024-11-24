Fantasy Football
Micah McFadden News: Ok for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

McFadden (heel) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The starting inside linebacker appeared on the injury report Friday and missed practice, but he also told Dan Duggan of The Athletic that he expected to play. McFadden has 65 tackles (35 solo), including 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in nine games this season.

