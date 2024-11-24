Fantasy Football
Micah McFadden News: Racks up 11 stops in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

McFadden tallied 11 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's Week 12 loss to Tampa Bay.

McFadden recorded his third double-digit tackle total of the season and his second over his past three games. The linebacker's 11 stops were second on New York on Sunday behind only rookie Tyler Nubin's 12. McFadden dealt with a heel injury at the end of the week and entered Sunday deemed questionable to suit up, but he appeared to be fine and was active on defense for the Giants.

Micah McFadden
New York Giants
