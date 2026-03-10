Micah McFadden News: Staying in New York

McFadden (foot) signed a one-year deal to return to the Giants on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 26-year-old from Indiana missed the Giants' final 16 games in 2025 due to a foot injury that required surgery, though his new deal to remain in New York suggests he's moved past the issue. McFadden has been one of the Giants' most reliable tacklers since entering the league in 2022, recording 267 total tackles, including 6.0 sacks, and five passes defensed during his first three regular seasons. Now fully healthy, he's expected to remain an integral part of New York's linebacker unit ahead of next season.