Micah McFadden News: Ties for team lead in stops Week 4

McFadden registered eight tackles (five solo), including one for loss, in Thursday's defeat against Dallas.

McFadden was a limited practice participant to begin the week due to a back injury, but he was able to suit up for the Thursday night game and logged 75 percent of New York's defensive snaps. After not seeing the field Week 1, McFadden has started each of the Giants' three games since and has averaged nine tackles while tallying 1.5 sacks during that span.