Micah McFadden headshot

Micah McFadden News: Totals 11 stops Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

McFadden recorded 11 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's loss to Washington.

McFadden led New York in stops and posted his second double-digit tackle tally of the campaign. The third-year linebacker logged 80 percent of the Giants' defensive snaps, his highest total since Week 2. McFadden has registered at least four tackles in all eight of his contests this season and has posted 58 tackles overall, including 2.0 sacks.

Micah McFadden
New York Giants
