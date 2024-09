Micah McFadden: Suiting up Thursday night

McFadden (back) has no injury designation ahead of Thursday night's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

McFadden sustained a back injury during the Giants' Week 3 win over the Browns, but after a week of limited practice sessions, he'll suit up Thursday night. Expect the 24-year-old to start alongside Bobby Okereke as part of the Giants' top inside linebacker duo in Week 4.