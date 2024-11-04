Fantasy Football
Micah Parsons headshot

Micah Parsons Injury: Could return in Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 6, 2024 at 8:38am

Parsons (ankle) "should be back" for Sunday's game against the Eagles, a source tells Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 2021 first-round pick from Penn State has missed the Cowboys' last four contests after sustaining a high-ankle sprain in the team's Week 4 win over the Giants. Parsons has yet to practice since suffering the injury, so the Cowboys will likely want to see him take some reps during Week 10 prep before formally clearing him to return to the lineup.

Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys
