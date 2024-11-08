Micah Parsons Injury: Could return in Week 10

Parsons (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Parsons returned to practice in a limited fashion throughout the week, giving him a chance to play Sunday for the first time since sustaining a high-ankle sprain in Dallas' Week 4 win over the Giants. The Penn State product's return would be significant for a Cowboys defense that is currently tied for the fewest sacks in the NFL (18.0) through nine weeks. However, if Parsons can't play through the pain, expect Tyrus Wheat to serve as one of the Cowboys' top defensive ends.