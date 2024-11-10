Fantasy Football
Micah Parsons headshot

Micah Parsons Injury: Expected to face snap count Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Parsons (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, but he's expected to be available on a limited snap count, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

According to Pelissero, Parsons probably won't be ready to play his full allotment of snaps for another week or two, but the Cowboys plan to use him on passing downs with the hope that he can apply some pressure on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Parsons has missed the Cowboys' last four games after being carted off the field in a Week 4 win over the Giants with a left high-ankle sprain.

Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys
