Micah Parsons Injury: Feared to have high-ankle sprain

Parsons (ankle/foot) is feared to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in Thursday night's win over the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Parsons is undergoing an MRI on Friday to determine the severity of his injury. The All-Pro edge rusher had to exit Thursday night's game earlier in the affair with what was believed to be a neck stinger, only to return and get rolled up on from behind later. Through four games, Parsons has 14 tackles (11 solo), six QB hits and 1.0 sacks.