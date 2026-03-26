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Micah Parsons Injury: Likely facing multi-game absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Parsons (knee) is projected to miss the first three or four weeks of the regular season as he recovers from a torn ACL, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Parsons underwent surgery shortly before the calendar flipped to 2026 to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. The recovery process typically takes around nine months, so Parsons still has a chance to be available by the time the regular season kicks off in September, but a multi-game absence is the likeliest scenario at this point.

Micah Parsons
Green Bay Packers
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