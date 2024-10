Parsons (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Even with a Week 7 bye to aid in his recovery from a sprained left ankle, Parsons will miss a third consecutive game Sunday after he was unable to practice in any fashion this week. In Parsons' continued absence, Tyrus Wheat, Chauncey Golson, Carl Lawson and KJ Henry will serve as the Cowboys' primary edge rushers.