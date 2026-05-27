Micah Parsons headshot

Micah Parsons Injury: Not expected to be ready for camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that Parson (ACL) is expected to open training camp on the PUP list, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

LaFleur said no decision has been officially made yet, but it would be unsurprising for Parsons to miss the start of camp given Adam Schefter of ESPN's mid-May report that the team expects the star pass rusher begin the regular season itself on the PUP list. Until such time as Parsons is back in the starting lineup, Brenton Cox and rookie fourth-rounder Dani Dennis-Sutton will figure to handle increased roles in Green Bay's pass rush alongside Lukas Van Ness. Meanwhile, LaFleur offered optimism that Tucker Kraft (ACL), who underwent surgery roughly one month prior to Parsons, will be available to kick off training camp.

Micah Parsons
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Micah Parsons See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Micah Parsons See More
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes
NFL
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes
Author Image
Thomas Leary
99 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Monday Wild-Card Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Monday Wild-Card Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
135 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Wild-Card Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Wild-Card Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
138 days ago
Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Wild-Card Playoffs
NFL
Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Wild-Card Playoffs
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
139 days ago
Beating the Book: NFL Wild Card Picks Against the Spread & Score Predictions
NFL
Beating the Book: NFL Wild Card Picks Against the Spread & Score Predictions
Author Image
Nick Whalen
139 days ago