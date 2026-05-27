Micah Parsons Injury: Not expected to be ready for camp
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that Parson (ACL) is expected to open training camp on the PUP list, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.
LaFleur said no decision has been officially made yet, but it would be unsurprising for Parsons to miss the start of camp given Adam Schefter of ESPN's mid-May report that the team expects the star pass rusher begin the regular season itself on the PUP list. Until such time as Parsons is back in the starting lineup, Brenton Cox and rookie fourth-rounder Dani Dennis-Sutton will figure to handle increased roles in Green Bay's pass rush alongside Lukas Van Ness. Meanwhile, LaFleur offered optimism that Tucker Kraft (ACL), who underwent surgery roughly one month prior to Parsons, will be available to kick off training camp.
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