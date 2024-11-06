Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Micah Parsons headshot

Micah Parsons Injury: Opens week as limited participant

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 6, 2024 at 3:52pm

Parsons (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Joe Hoyt of AllDLLS.com reports.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reported Wednesday that Parsons is expected to practice in a limited capacity this week while recovering from a high-ankle sprain he sustained in Week 4 against the Giants. If he is listed as a limited practice participant over the next two days, Parsons will likely be tagged as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now