Micah Parsons Injury: Opens week as limited participant
Parsons (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Joe Hoyt of AllDLLS.com reports.
Todd Archer of ESPN.com reported Wednesday that Parsons is expected to practice in a limited capacity this week while recovering from a high-ankle sprain he sustained in Week 4 against the Giants. If he is listed as a limited practice participant over the next two days, Parsons will likely be tagged as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
