Micah Parsons Injury: Returning in Week 10?

Parsons "should be back" for the Cowboys' Week 10 matchup against the Eagles on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 2021 first-round pick from Penn State has missed the Cowboys' last four contests after sustaining a high-ankle sprain in the team's Week 4 win over the Giants. However, Schefter's report Monday indicates that Parsons could return as soon as Week 10. Parsons has yet to practice since his injury, so he'll likely have log at least one limited session at some point this week in order to play Sunday.