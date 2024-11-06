Fantasy Football
Micah Parsons Injury: Returning to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Parsons (ankle) will go through a limited practice Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Parsons' return to practice is a significant step forward in his recovery from a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 4. The Penn State product hasn't been on the field since suffering the injury, so even with limited reps expected Wednesday, it's a good start for the week in his goal of suiting up Sunday against the Eagles.

Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys
