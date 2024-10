Parsons (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus Pittsburgh, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Parsons suffered a high-ankle sprain last Thursday against the Giants and didn't practice at all this week. He's been deemed week-to-week by the Cowboys, and the team has thus far resisted putting him on IR. Marshawn Kneeland may be asked to take over as a starter in Parsons' place.