Micah Parsons Injury: Set to return Sunday

Parsons (ankle) will return to action in Sunday's Week 10 contest versus Philadelphia, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Parsons suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 4 against the Giants and has missed Dallas' subsequent four contests. He was able to log a trio of limited practices this week, setting up his expected return to action Sunday. Parsons' return will likely result in Tyrus Wheat seeing less snaps on defense.