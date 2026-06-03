Micah Parsons headshot

Micah Parsons Injury: Targeting mid-October return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Parsons (knee) said Wednesday that the Packers have a firm nine-month rehab rule for players recovering from ACL tears, making mid-October of 2026 his tentative return date, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Parsons underwent surgery to repair a torn left ACL on Dec. 29 of the 2025 season, and he also revealed Wednesday that he had an additional procedure to "clean up" his meniscus. Given the star pass-rusher's importance for not only the 2026 campaign, but also Green Bay's long-term plans, it's no surprise to see the Packers take every precaution with his recovery. Parsons will likely be placed on the PUP list at the start of training camp and remain sidelined during the early portion of the regular season. Until Parsons is back on the field, Brenton Cox and rookie fourth-round pick Dani Dennis-Sutton will be candidates for expanded workloads alongside Lukas Van Ness.

Micah Parsons
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Micah Parsons See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Micah Parsons See More
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes
NFL
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes
Author Image
Thomas Leary
106 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Monday Wild-Card Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Monday Wild-Card Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
142 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Wild-Card Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Wild-Card Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
145 days ago
Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Wild-Card Playoffs
NFL
Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Wild-Card Playoffs
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
146 days ago
Beating the Book: NFL Wild Card Picks Against the Spread & Score Predictions
NFL
Beating the Book: NFL Wild Card Picks Against the Spread & Score Predictions
Author Image
Nick Whalen
146 days ago