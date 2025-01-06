Micah Parsons News: Big finish to 2024 season

Parsons recorded four tackles, including 2.5 sacks, in Sunday's loss to the Commanders.

The fourth-year linebacker put an exclamation mark at the end of another impressive season. Despite missing four games due to a high-ankle sprain, Parsons still finished the year with 12.0 sacks in 13 appearances, the fourth straight campaign in which he's racked up a dozen sacks or more -- Hall of Famer Reggie White is the only other player in NFL history to start their career with four straight seasons of 12-plus sacks. Parsons is heading into the final year of his rookie contract in 2025, and getting him signed to an extension will likely be the Cowboys' top priority this offseason.