Micah Parsons News: Keeps racking up sacks

Parsons recorded 2.0 sacks among his four tackles (three solo) in Sunday's win over the Panthers.

Despite missing four games in the middle of the season due to an ankle injury, Parsons is on the verge of reaching double-digit sacks for the fourth straight season. In six games since his return, he's piled up 7.5 sacks, giving him 8.5 on the year with three games left on the Cowboys' schedule.