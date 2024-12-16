Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Micah Parsons headshot

Micah Parsons News: Keeps racking up sacks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Parsons recorded 2.0 sacks among his four tackles (three solo) in Sunday's win over the Panthers.

Despite missing four games in the middle of the season due to an ankle injury, Parsons is on the verge of reaching double-digit sacks for the fourth straight season. In six games since his return, he's piled up 7.5 sacks, giving him 8.5 on the year with three games left on the Cowboys' schedule.

Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now