Micah Parsons News: Records two sacks in loss

Parsons made two solo tackles, both of which were sacks, in Sunday's 34-6 loss to the Eagles.

The pass rusher also played on 54 percent of the defensive snaps in his first game back after missing the previous four contests due to a high-ankle sprain. Parsons is up to 16 tackles (13 solo), including 3.0 sacks, on the season. He also has a pass breakup and a forced fumble.