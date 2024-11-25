Micah Parsons News: Two more sacks Sunday

Parsons recorded eight tackles (four solo) including 2.0 sacks in Sunday's win over the Commanders.

It's the second time in three games since returning from a high-ankle sprain that Parsons has rung up multiple sacks. The fourth-year player has 5.0 sacks in seven games on the year, and with six more games left on the Cowboys' schedule, he's still got a solid chance at producing his fourth straight campaign with double-digit sacks.