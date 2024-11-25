Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Micah Parsons headshot

Micah Parsons News: Two more sacks Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Parsons recorded eight tackles (four solo) including 2.0 sacks in Sunday's win over the Commanders.

It's the second time in three games since returning from a high-ankle sprain that Parsons has rung up multiple sacks. The fourth-year player has 5.0 sacks in seven games on the year, and with six more games left on the Cowboys' schedule, he's still got a solid chance at producing his fourth straight campaign with double-digit sacks.

Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now