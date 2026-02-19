Michael Bandy News: Re-signs with Broncos
Denver re-signed Bandy on Thursday.
Bandy spent the majority of the 2025 season on the Broncos' practice squad but made four regular-season appearances with the team, in which span he secured all four of his targets for 50 yards and one touchdown. He was also elevated for the team's loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, but was ultimately deemed a healthy scratch. Bandy will spend the offseason competing to reprise a similar depth role with Denver.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Bandy See More
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage52 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 15 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage66 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 9 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage108 days ago
-
Team Previews
2023 Los Angeles Chargers Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and MoreJuly 29, 2023
-
Target Breakdown
Target Breakdown: 2022 Wide Receiver Recap and 2023 Early Fantasy RankingsJanuary 31, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Bandy See More