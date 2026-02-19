Michael Bandy News: Re-signs with Broncos

Denver re-signed Bandy on Thursday.

Bandy spent the majority of the 2025 season on the Broncos' practice squad but made four regular-season appearances with the team, in which span he secured all four of his targets for 50 yards and one touchdown. He was also elevated for the team's loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, but was ultimately deemed a healthy scratch. Bandy will spend the offseason competing to reprise a similar depth role with Denver.