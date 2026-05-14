Michael Briscoe Injury: Let go by Seahawks

The Seahawks waived Briscoe with a failure to disclose physical condition designation Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Seahawks signed Briscoe as an undrafted free agent May 1. It's unclear what he's dealing with, but he'll hit waivers, nonetheless. The Cal Poly product spent seasons in college and finished with 43 receptions for 779 yards and seven touchdowns in his final campaign.