Michael Briscoe News: Getting look from Seattle
The Seahawks signed Briscoe as an undrafted free agent Friday.
Briscoe ended his collegiate career with Cal Poly by reeling in 43 catches for 779 yards and seven touchdowns. He stands 6-foot-2 and has demonstrated good linear speed for a wideout. Briscoe is a longshot to make Seattle's initial NFL roster but could be given a chance to develop on the practice squad.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app