Michael Briscoe headshot

Michael Briscoe News: Getting look from Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

The Seahawks signed Briscoe as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Briscoe ended his collegiate career with Cal Poly by reeling in 43 catches for 779 yards and seven touchdowns. He stands 6-foot-2 and has demonstrated good linear speed for a wideout. Briscoe is a longshot to make Seattle's initial NFL roster but could be given a chance to develop on the practice squad.

Michael Briscoe
Seattle Seahawks
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