Michael Briscoe News: Going to Twin Cities
Minnesota signed Briscoe (undisclosed) on Thursday, Rob Kleifield of the Vikings' official site reports.
There were questions about Briscoe's health when he was waived by Seattle in May, but he's presumably in good shape now. The undrafted rookie boasts good size, and he caught 43 passes for 779 yards and seven touchdowns in his senior season at Cal Poly in 2025.
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