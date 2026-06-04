Michael Briscoe headshot

Michael Briscoe News: Going to Twin Cities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Minnesota signed Briscoe (undisclosed) on Thursday, Rob Kleifield of the Vikings' official site reports.

There were questions about Briscoe's health when he was waived by Seattle in May, but he's presumably in good shape now. The undrafted rookie boasts good size, and he caught 43 passes for 779 yards and seven touchdowns in his senior season at Cal Poly in 2025.

Michael Briscoe
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app