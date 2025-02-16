Michael Burton News: Career-high 10 catches in 2024

Burton played in all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with seven carries for eight yards and a touchdown while catching 10 passes on as many targets for 65 yards and a score.

Burton didn't make the Broncos' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he was eventually signed to the active roster in mid-September after initially staying on the practice squad. He mostly served in a special teams role and didn't play more than 13 offensive snaps in all but one regular-season game (Week 18 against the Chiefs; 24 snaps on offense). On offense he was mostly used as an extra blocker in the running game, though he did manage to register a career-high 10 catches, three of which came in Week 16 against the Chargers when he also caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Bo Nix. Burton will explore his options during the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.