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Michael Burton News: Coming to Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Burton signed with the Browns on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 34-year-old fullback from Rutgers is now joining the Browns after spending each of the last two seasons with the Broncos. Burton appeared in all 34 of Denver's regular-season games during that span, rushing 14 times for 17 yards and a touchdown while catching all 13 of his targets for 73 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, he was a major special-teams contributor, tallying 10 total tackles and one forced fumble across 577 snaps. Expect Burton to assume a similar role for Cleveland during the 2026 season.

Michael Burton
Cleveland Browns
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