Michael Burton News: Finds end zone in loss

Burton caught all three of his targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 34-27 loss to the Chargers.

Burton's touchdown was his first score through the air this season and second trip to the end zone overall in 2024. The veteran fullback played just 10 of the Broncos' 64 offensive snaps Thursday, playing in his usual part-time role in Denver's offense. Despite the score in Week 16, Burton remains far off the fantasy radar due to his extremely limited usage. Next up for the Broncos is a matchup against the Bengals in Week 17.