Michael Burton headshot

Michael Burton News: Joins 53-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 14, 2024 at 9:11am

The Broncos signed Burton off their practice squad Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Burton has appeared in all 10 of the Broncos games this season, recording two carries for minus-one yards and five receptions for 40 yards across 275 total snaps (177 on offense and 98 on special teams). Expect the Rutgers product to serve as Denver's top fullback again in Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Michael Burton
Denver Broncos
