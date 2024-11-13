Michael Burton News: Signs to active roster

The Broncos signed Burton to their active roster Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Burton has appeared in all 10 of the Broncos games this season, recording two carries for minus-1 yards and five receptions for 40 yards across 275 total snaps (177 on offense and 98 on special teams). Expect the Rutgers product to serve as Denver's top fullback again in Week 11's matchup against the Falcons, contributing both on offense and special teams.