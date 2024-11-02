Michael Burton News: Sticking around in Denver

The Broncos signed Burton to the practice squad Saturday, and he has been elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Burton was on the Broncos' active roster over the first eight games of the regular season, logging five catches (on eight targets) for 40 yards over that span. He was released by Denver on Friday, but he's opted to stick around on the practice squad and he'll be available for Sunday's contest.