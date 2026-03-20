Michael Burton News: Visits Cleveland
Burton (hamstring) visited the Browns on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Burton spent the 2025 season on injured reserve and is now 34 years old. With new coach Todd Monken likely implementing a fullback into his offense with the Browns, Burton could be a candidate for a job at some point.
Michael Burton
Free Agent
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