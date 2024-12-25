Fantasy Football
Michael Carter Injury: DNP on Wednesday's estimate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Carter (back) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Carter was unable to play in Week 16 against the Rams due to a back injury he suffered against the Jaguars in Week 15. Wednesday's report was an estimate as the Jets didn't practice, so Carter's participation over the next two days will determine whether he'll be cleared to play against the Bills on Sunday.

Michael Carter
New York Jets
