Carter (hamstring) was injured during pregame warmups before Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Vikings.

Carter never actually entered the game against Minnesota in London and was initially announced as doubtful to return soon after kickoff. In his place, Isaiah Oliver handled slot duties, recording six tackles, including a 1.0 sacks. The Jets next play Buffalo in Week 6 on MNF, which will give Carter an extra day to recover.