Michael Carter Injury: Limited to open Week 8 prep

Carter (back) was a limited participant during Wednesday's walkthrough, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Carter has been sidelined for the last three games due to a back injury he sustained during pregame warmups before the Jets' Week 5 contest against the Vikings in London. Wednesday is the first time since the injury that Carter has practiced, which is a step in the right direction for the 2021 fifth-round pick. Carter's practice participation over the next two days will provide a better idea of whether he'll return for Sunday's contest against the Patriots.